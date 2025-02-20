Rachkov at OSCE PA: Belarus has never posed a threat to any of its neighbors

Belarus is consistently and transparently taking necessary measures to strengthen its own security in response to external pressures, as stated by Sergei Rachkov, the Chairman of the Permanent Commission of the House of Representatives for International Affairs, during the 24th Winter Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna.

"Belarus has never threatened any of its neighbors. However, the unprecedented unilateral coercive measures imposed by Western countries against Belarus, the reckless expansion of NATO's presence, the buildup of military potential, and the intensification of military exercises near our borders compel us to adopt a pragmatic approach in assessing these threats. Moreover, we strongly reject any attempts, including those cloaked in the guise of the OSCE, to dictate whom we should befriend or which leaders we should choose. Our delegation firmly dismisses the assessments of the situation in Belarus presented during the speeches, as they do not reflect the actual state of affairs."