Poland responds: Warsaw denies aggressive plans towards Belarus and Russia
Warsaw denies any aggressive plans towards Belarus and Russia. This is how the Polish Minister of National Defense comments on the proposal of the Belarusian Defense Ministry to conduct mutual military inspections with Poland.
"This side of the border is guarded by Poles, and there is no reason to trust anyone but the Polish services - police, army and frontier guards," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.
The Minister said that Poland is part of NATO, a purely defensive alliance, which has no intention of starting a war with anyone, and added that the tasks of the Polish army are to strengthen deterrence and, if necessary, defense capabilities.