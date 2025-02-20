3.55 BYN
Latvia Moves to Ban Real Estate Purchases by Belarusians and Russians
A bill aimed at prohibiting Belarusians and Russians from purchasing real estate in Latvia has successfully passed its first reading
A bill aimed at prohibiting Belarusians and Russians from purchasing real estate in Latvia has successfully passed its first reading. The initiative was introduced in parliament by the ruling party "New Unity," with the stated goal of "preventing harmful and dangerous activities that threaten national interests, as well as blocking attempts to circumvent sanctions."
According to the proposed laws, the ban will also extend to legal entities registered in Russia and Belarus, as well as to those whose actual beneficiaries are citizens of the specified countries.