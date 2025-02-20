What is happening to the Baltic States after a week of their so-called energy independence from BRELL, Edikas Jagilavicius, the chairman of the International Forum of Good Neighbourhood told on the program "That's Different".

"What awaits us, we don't quite understand," he reasoned. - When you are in a big loop, it gives you stability, reliability. But now we remain in some kind of obscure place. Now we will be some kind of Scandinavian backyard. Why do I say that? Because we have a connection only on one Lithuanian line, specifically on one line from Klaipeda to Sweden, which has been in operation since 2016. During the two years of operation (from 2016 to 2018) it broke down 31 times. 12 –cases of cable breaks. It's not like they were talking about some Russian shadow fleet back then. Yet 12 times that cable broke. And there were even intervals when this line did not work for up to 3 months. In a word, the reliability is poor.

Edikas Jagilavicius said that there are 2 more cables that go from Estonia to Finland, one of them is now broken and also not working. "And it's a mystical, fairytale connection through Poland. LitPol is a small, not very powerful line. It is not designed for Poland to supply electricity to Lithuania. On the contrary, it is intended for Poland to buy electricity, because there is a big electrical shortage in the northeast," he said. - They are even going to buy it themselves.

The chairman of the Lithuanian International Neighborhood Forum reminded that Poland was planning to build a nuclear power plant. "By the way, somewhere not far from the Lithuanian border, they are going to build this nuclear power plant. I am extremely curious, whether there be pickets in Lithuania now about the construction of this nuclear power plant" - he wondered.