The promotion of economic projects and parliamentary cooperation were the key topics discussed by the Speaker of the Council of the Republic of Belarus, Natalia Kochanova, and the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov.

Belarus has obtained observer status in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, which is chaired by Azerbaijan. This esteemed international platform brings together parliaments from dozens of countries, creating new opportunities to secure economic interests in the region.

Natalia Kochanova stated: "Everything that has been expressed today by the speakers and representatives of our countries, as well as our parliamentary colleagues, indicates that we have absolutely similar approaches to the development of our nations and the international activities of our parliaments. This assembly has earned a reputation for good initiatives. We know that issues concerning global peace and the development of friendship and cooperation between different countries are under consideration here."

The agreements reached previously at the highest levels are being advanced, with active work underway across 12 key areas. In the current environment, parliamentary cooperation is an effective form of interaction between nations.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, Belarus conducted a series of international negotiations, where discussions focused on joint projects and prospects for cooperation with Azerbaijan, the UAE, Indonesia, and Oman.