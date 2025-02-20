Ambassador Rodion Miroshnik, a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the crimes of the Kiev regime, commented on the 10th anniversary of the UN Security Council's resolution supporting the Minsk Agreements. He expressed concern that, despite this significant milestone, Minsk Agreements have yet to be implemented.

Miroshnik suggested that the key issue does not solely lie with Ukraine, but rather that the country operates as an instrument in someone else's hands.

"Without external support, either there would not have been a conflict, or it would have ended quite quickly, because Ukraine lacks the capacity to sustain such a conflict," he stated.

He pointed out that the arrival of a new U.S. administration has uncovered more facts demonstrating substantial U.S. investments through USAID aimed at destabilizing the situation, preparing militants, and facilitating a coup d'état. According to Miroshnik, approximately $300 billion has been allocated by the U.S. to perpetuate the violence in Ukraine.

He emphasized that the UN resolution No. S/RES/2202 (2015) was a crucial step at the time, creating an illusion of consensus when permanent members of the UN Security Council, including the U.S., the UK, France, Russia, and China, voted in favor of the Minsk Agreements.

"These agreements were not bilateral arrangements concluded in the context of a civil war between the Kiev regime and the LPR/DPR; they were a program endorsed at the highest international level as a resolution," Miroshnik clarified. He insisted that under the procedures of the UN Security Council, this resolution should have been binding for all parties involved.

Reflecting on the past ten years, he asserted that this situation exemplifies the degradation of international law norms. "When the norms that have supreme authority are simply ignored in favor of one party's interests, it indicates a serious deterioration," Miroshnik noted.

He criticized the lack of response from Ukraine regarding various aspects of security and political regulation outlined in the resolution. Questions remain, such as why the laws on amnesty, elections, and special status were not adopted, why economic relations were not resolved, and why an autonomous status that could have preserved Ukraine and prevented bloodshed was not established.

"To this day, there are no answers to these questions. Why is the failure to implement the resolution ignored by the Western countries responsible for it?" he asked.