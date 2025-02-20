On February 8, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia ceremoniously disconnected themselves from the large energy ring with Russia and Belarus. European officials celebrated this day as independence day from Russia, but it looked like a day of victory over common sense.

Back in 2017, NATO's structural unit, the Alliance's Energy Security Center in Lithuania, which is responsible for the efficiency of energy resources used during NATO's full combat readiness, prepared a secret report recommending that the Baltic States left the BRELL energy system due to the threat to the countries' energy independence. Since 2017, the Baltic States have listened to the advice of the military alliance and have purposefully sought to attach themselves to Western energy systems, without fully assessing all the risks associated with cutting the energy umbilical cord.

Ruslan Pankratov, research fellow at the Institute of CIS Countries (Russia):

"We are currently recording a 2.5-3-fold increase in the price of electricity. If we take official statistics and compare it with other EU countries, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are now paying 200 euros per kilowatt. At the same time, in neighboring Finland it is 56 euros, in rich Sweden it can be 60, in Germany it is 27. Compare life in Germany, minimum wages, pensions, social benefits, and unfortunate Latvia," he exclaims. "This is an unaffordable sum."