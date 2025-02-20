In Poland, debris from Elon Musk's rocket falls for second consecutive day

https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/73d243dd-5da4-40c7-95bd-5990838885f0/64764917-8bc6-492f-8c97-5fc87d17b3ed.png 2025-02-20T15:41:32.000000Z00

Poland continues to collect debris from Elon Musk's rocket.

On February 19, TVN reported the fall of an "unidentified object measuring approximately one-and-a-half meters" in a forest near Poznań. Journalists noted that the debris resembled parts of a Falcon rocket that landed in the United States four years ago. The Polish Space Agency later confirmed this version of events.

On February 20, another fragment fell in Pomerania. This time, luck was not on their side — according to witnesses, it crashed into a pond and will still need to be retrieved from there.

Why did the Polish air defense fail? Plans are already in motion to dismiss the head of the Polish Space Agency.