On February 20, discussions about global geopolitical changes, particularly those occurring near Belarus’s borders, were held at the Belarusian Defense Ministry. A briefing was organized for military attachés from 24 countries, where Valery Revenko, the head of the Department for International Military Cooperation and assistant to the Belarusian Minister of Defense, highlighted substantial shifts in geopolitical dynamics, attributing much of it to a change in U.S. policy.

Revenko expressed a generally positive view regarding the steps taken towards peace in Ukraine, yet he conveyed a lack of optimism about the situation in Europe. He pointed to several alarming developments, including the opening of a second missile defense base in Poland and the ongoing formation of three new divisions within the Polish armed forces. He noted the arrival of Canadian and German troops in the Baltic States, particularly in Latvia and Lithuania, characterizing these military movements as irreversible and predetermined.

He reminded attendees of the existing bilateral agreements under the Vienna Document between Belarus, Poland, and the Baltic States, which included provisions for working meetings on regional security, the exchange of military information, and mutual inspections.

Revenko suggested that under current conditions, these mechanisms could facilitate the restoration of trust and security in the region. However, he criticized the political leadership of neighboring countries for consistently avoiding these straightforward measures, while continuing to foster aggressive and hostile narratives across various domains.