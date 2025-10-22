Ryzhenkov conveys personal message from Lukashenko to President of Algeria

The Belarusian delegation led by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov is paying a working visit to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria. On the first day of the visit, the Foreign Minister was received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who confirmed the high level of political interaction between the two countries.

Maxim Ryzhenkov presented the Algerian leader with the original personal message from the President of the Republic of Belarus outlining Belarus's vision for developing bilateral cooperation with a focus on the economy.

Upcoming high-level contacts were discussed. A key element of the visit's program was talks between the Belarusian Foreign Minister and his Algerian counterpart. Maxim Ryzhenkov also met with the Minister of Pharmaceutical Production, the Minister of Industry, and a group of Algerian enterprise leaders.