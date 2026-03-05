3.75 BYN
Ryzhenkov Held Telephone Talk with Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs
Text by:Editorial office news.by
At the initiative of the Belarusian side, a telephone conversation took place between Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
Regarding the incident in Nakhchivan, the Belarus' FM expressed concern about the escalation in the Middle East, noting the high risk of further expansion of the conflict and the involvement of third countries.
Maxim Ryzhenkov expressed sincere support to the leadership of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the friendly Azerbaijani people.