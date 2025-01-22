Ryzhenkov: Minsk ready to continue humanitarian programs of recuperation of Syrian children

Belarus is ready to continue humanitarian programs to improve the health of children from Syria. This statement was made by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov during his official visit to Syria, BelTA reported with reference to the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

“Maksim Ryzhenkov noted that Minsk is ready to continue humanitarian programs of recuperation of Syrian children, implemented under the patronage of the head of the Belarusian state that brought our peoples closer in recent years,” the Foreign Ministry said.