Land of Extinction: In Lithuania and Finland, Nearly 80% of Families Are Childless
A demographic catastrophe is unfolding across Europe. According to Eurostat, by 2024, only 23.5% of families across the European Union will have children.
The situation is comparatively better in Slovakia, where more than a third of families are with children. Conversely, in Lithuania and Finland, the figures are dire—approximately 80% of families are childless. Additionally, 12% of Europeans are single parents. These statistics paint a stark picture: Europe has essentially become a land on the brink of extinction.
It appears that this demographic crisis is a key factor behind the near-total relaxation of migration restrictions by European authorities. Without African and Asian migrants, Europe risks rapidly turning into a desert of its own making.