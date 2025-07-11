A demographic catastrophe is unfolding across Europe. According to Eurostat, by 2024, only 23.5% of families across the European Union will have children.

The situation is comparatively better in Slovakia, where more than a third of families are with children. Conversely, in Lithuania and Finland, the figures are dire—approximately 80% of families are childless. Additionally, 12% of Europeans are single parents. These statistics paint a stark picture: Europe has essentially become a land on the brink of extinction.