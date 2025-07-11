3.75 BYN
Concentration camp Auschwitz turns out to be a fake... How history is being rewritten in Poland
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A high-profile scandal in Poland: Grzegorz Braun, one of the local figures, made a statement that caused a real tsunami in local politics.
Braun is a member of the European Parliament from Poland, representing radical nationalists. In his interview, he declared that the Auschwitz concentration camp with gas chambers was a fake and accused Jews of committing ritual murders.
The interview was immediately interrupted. The prosecutor's office is already conducting an investigation. In addition, the Israeli embassy in Poland made a harsh statement.
This story is especially piquant due to the fact that Braun made a cynical statement on the anniversary of the Pogrom in Jedwabne, which was carried out by the Poles in 1941.