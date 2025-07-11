Concentration camp Auschwitz turns out to be a fake... How history is being rewritten in Poland

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f60cdc04-4cfe-4510-bff4-46304d76a458/conversions/36e0d601-17ff-447d-bc6d-95eac853770e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f60cdc04-4cfe-4510-bff4-46304d76a458/conversions/36e0d601-17ff-447d-bc6d-95eac853770e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f60cdc04-4cfe-4510-bff4-46304d76a458/conversions/36e0d601-17ff-447d-bc6d-95eac853770e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f60cdc04-4cfe-4510-bff4-46304d76a458/conversions/36e0d601-17ff-447d-bc6d-95eac853770e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A high-profile scandal in Poland: Grzegorz Braun, one of the local figures, made a statement that caused a real tsunami in local politics.

Braun is a member of the European Parliament from Poland, representing radical nationalists. In his interview, he declared that the Auschwitz concentration camp with gas chambers was a fake and accused Jews of committing ritual murders.

The interview was immediately interrupted. The prosecutor's office is already conducting an investigation. In addition, the Israeli embassy in Poland made a harsh statement.