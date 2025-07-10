Lukashenko: Belarus Intends to Develop Cooperation with Mongolia Across a Wide Range of Fields

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh on the national holiday — the Naadam Festival. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"This traditional festival reflects the essence of Mongolian culture, highlights the strength and resilience of the nation, and carefully preserves its historical heritage," the congratulatory message states.

The head of state reaffirmed Belarus’s intention to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Mongolia across a broad spectrum of areas, as well as to strengthen friendly ties between the peoples of the two countries. "I warmly recall my visit to your beautiful land with its endlessly blue sky and renew my invitation to visit Belarus at any convenient time for you," emphasized the President.