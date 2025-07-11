3.75 BYN
California Once Again Engulfed in Turmoil: Masked Protesters Attack Police and ICE Agents
Once more, unrest has swept through California. In a suburban area near Los Angeles, individuals clad in masks launched an assault on law enforcement officers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents tasked with apprehending undocumented migrants.
The assailants pelted vehicles—used to transport detainees from the temporary holding centers—with stones, disrupting the operation to remove illegal immigrants.
Following President Trump's deployment of the National Guard to California in early June, and the military's orders to open fire if confronted with aggression, tensions in the state temporarily subsided. Currently, regional authorities have resumed their efforts, conducting arrests and deportations of undocumented migrants to restore order.