Lavrov: Europe Once Again Being Raised for War against Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The West will deploy a so-called peacekeeping contingent of about 50,000 people in the country to restore Ukraine's combat capability.
Russia sees no room for compromise on this issue.
Moscow considers the EU's plan to send 'peacekeepers' to Ukraine an absolutely provocative step.
"The latest statements and actions of Berlin, Paris and London indicate that the current class of politicians who came to power in these and a number of other countries have forgotten the lessons of history, forgotten the conclusions that all of humanity has drawn from these lessons of history, and are trying, by and large, to once again raise Europe for war - not a hybrid one, but a war against Russia," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.