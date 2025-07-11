Lavrov: Tariffs Imposed by U.S. on Other Countries are Sanctions

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5751a03b-c79a-4d2f-a744-c9e6bffafaf9/conversions/dd3a55c8-9fde-415d-96e6-9e33531ec6e5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5751a03b-c79a-4d2f-a744-c9e6bffafaf9/conversions/dd3a55c8-9fde-415d-96e6-9e33531ec6e5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5751a03b-c79a-4d2f-a744-c9e6bffafaf9/conversions/dd3a55c8-9fde-415d-96e6-9e33531ec6e5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5751a03b-c79a-4d2f-a744-c9e6bffafaf9/conversions/dd3a55c8-9fde-415d-96e6-9e33531ec6e5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that the tariffs imposed by the United States on other countries are also sanctions, RIA Novosti informs citing his comments.

"ASEAN countries are interested in cooperation with Russia, regardless of what is happening in the West and what the United States or the allies are doing to them. Friendship with Russia began long before the current U.S. administration started imposing sanctions. And let's consider that in the form of tariffs - these are also sanctions," Lavrov said on July 11 following the Russia-ASEAN meeting and the East Asia Summit.

According to him, the development of Moscow's relations with ASEAN and cooperation within BRICS do not contain a "response" to anything.