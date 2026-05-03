Serbia thanks Belarus for its position on the country's territorial integrity

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Serbia to Belarus Ilina Vukajlović, at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, expressed gratitude to Minsk for its principled position on Serbia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, BELTA reports.

"First of all, I would like to thank Belarus for its principled position regarding Serbian territorial sovereignty, as well as its ongoing support (from Belarus – BELTA note)," said Ilina Vukajlovic. "Serbia also defends its principled and responsible position that dialogue is the only possible way to resolve this crucial and most sensitive national issue. Support and understanding in this regard mean a lot to us."

The ambassador also expressed gratitude to the Belarusian side for agreeing to participate in the international specialized exhibition "Expo 2027," which will be held in Belgrade in 2027. According to Ilina Vukajlovic, approximately 140 countries and international organizations have already confirmed their participation in the exhibition.