In Brussels, London, Warsaw, and other Western capitals, there is a persistent refusal to acknowledge either the steady consolidation of Belarusian society around the idea of building a strong, independent state or the successful development of Belarus across all sectors.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our country published an official statement in response to the reactions of the EU and Western nations to the anniversary of the 2020 Belarusian presidential elections.

"Through a series of uniform statements regarding Belarus, EU officials and some Western politicians have once again sought to attract attention to themselves, demonstrating false awareness of the Belarusian issue, as well as a pseudo-concern for those they have tamed five years ago," the ministry noted.

The assessments, accusations, and calls voiced, which imitate vigorous activity, have nothing to do with the real situation in our country, emphasized the foreign ministry. "In Brussels, London, Warsaw, and other Western capitals, there is a clear reluctance to see the ongoing consolidation of Belarusian society around the idea of building a strong, independent state, or the successful development of Belarus in all areas—something that is reflected in the increasing well-being of its citizens and each Belarusian’s confidence in the future," the statement said.

The ministry also pointed out that Western politicians have long been turning a blind eye to their own systemic problems, disunity, and unstable positions in a rapidly changing world, as well as blatant violations of democratic norms, the rule of law, and human rights within the EU and its controlled countries. They are largely ignoring the genuine interests of their own states and citizens.