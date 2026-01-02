What was 2025 like for us? For Belarus, it was a period of significant achievements and a strengthening of our position on the global stage.

We made new friends and developed relationships with trusted ones. We elected a president and found new common ground with the Americans. Alexander Lukashenko made numerous visits to various parts of the world.

For Belarus, 2025 was not just another page on the calendar, but a time of strategic positioning on a complex international chessboard. It was a year when domestic political will met with multidimensional foreign policy, determining the country's development trajectory for years to come.

Through the prism of key events and visits, a clear picture emerges: a course toward strengthening state sovereignty, searching for new economic horizons, and balancing global politics.

We built our internal foundation through the presidential elections.

The key foreign policy event of the year was Alexander Lukashenko's latest visit to China. High-level talks confirmed the status of the relationship as an "all-weather and all-season strategic partnership."

2025 is the year of visits by Russian governors and negotiations with President Vladimir Putin.

About ten meetings in total.

Belarus holds the rotating presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union. Participation in the Eurasian Economic Union summit became the platform for Alexander Lukashenko to traditionally deliver constructive, but sometimes harsh, criticism. And yes, Minsk is the capital of Eurasia.

It seems no one expected this: Minsk and Washington are establishing a dialogue. Over the past 12 months, Alexander Lukashenko has met several times with representatives of Donald Trump. The result was the lifting of sanctions on Belavia and our potash fertilizers.

The historic parade on Tiananmen Square in China and the SCO summit – plus Belarus is also in the mix.

The President traveled extensively throughout Belarus, exploring new frontiers for our country.

The end of November marked the first visit to Myanmar.

Algeria and Oman were also on the agenda—in short, Belarus's triangle of interests is truly global.

The end of the year, the so-called integration under the Christmas tree: a major meeting of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union and the CIS in St. Petersburg.