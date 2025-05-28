3.76 BYN
11 Year since Signing of Treaty on EAEU Establishment
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) turns 11 years. On May 29, 2014, the Treaty on the Establishment of the EAEU was signed in Astana. During this time Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia have created a successful and solid integration model.
The Union's GDP grew by 18% to reach $2.5 trillion. The rate of economic growth has significantly surpassed the global average. The volume of mutual trade has doubled to almost 100 billion dollars. The share of national currencies in mutual settlements exceeded 92%. Industrial production has increased by a third and agricultural production by a quarter. This year Belarus is chairing the EAEU bodies and is actively promoting its initiatives.
On June 26 -27, Minsk will host the key business event - the IV Eurasian Economic Forum. The program includes more than 30 business themed events. They will talk about the development of cooperation ties between the five countries, the formation of a common transportation, logistics and energy market, ensuring food security, as well as the introduction of innovations and digital technologies in various areas of the economy.