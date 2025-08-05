Trump: Significant Progress Achieved During Putin and Witkoff Meeting

According to U.S. President Donald Trump, the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and special envoy Steven Witkoff was highly productive, and significant progress was made. This was reported by TASS.

"My special envoy Steven Witkoff had an extremely productive meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Great progress was made! Afterward, I informed some of our European allies," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"He also added, 'Everyone agrees that the war must end, and we will work on this in the coming days and weeks."