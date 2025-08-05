Ukrainian Government Cancels Eight Agreements with Belarus and Russia

The Ukrainian Cabinet has approved a bill to terminate, denounce, and withdraw from eight international treaties concluded with Belarus and Russia, as well as within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), announced government representative Taras Melnychuk in the Verkhovna Rada. This information was reported by TASS.

Specifically, the bill proposes to end the protocol between the Ukrainian government and the Belarusian government regarding the phased abolition of exemptions from the free trade regime dating back to 2004.

Additionally, it suggests denouncing several agreements between Ukraine and Russia, including the 1997 treaty on mutual offsetting of debts for energy supplies and processed materials; the 2001 agreement on conditions for reserve supplies and payments for Russian natural gas supplied to Ukraine; and the 2002 agreement on providing state loans for the completion of nuclear power plants on Ukrainian territory.

Furthermore, the bill envisions Ukraine's withdrawal from several agreements within the CIS, such as the 1997 treaty on cooperation in mineral resource exploration, development, and utilization; the 1999 measures to prevent and cease the use of counterfeit trademarks and geographical indications; the 2011 agreement on the transfer of samples of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors; and the 1993 framework on general conditions and mechanisms for supporting the development of industrial cooperation among CIS member states.