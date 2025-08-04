Heads of Belarus and Indonesia Discuss Aspects of Bilateral Cooperation

A broad spectrum of topics concerning bilateral cooperation was on the agenda during the inaugural official visit of Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov to Indonesia.

On the first day of his visit, the Belarusian Foreign Minister held talks with Indonesia’s Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi. The parties agreed to elevate the level of leadership within the Trade and Economic Commission, outlined plans to invigorate joint efforts, and discussed the schedule for reciprocal visits in the latter half of 2025, including high-level diplomatic engagements.

Furthermore, Maxim Ryzhenkov met with the Speaker of Indonesia’s Regional Representatives Council, the Minister of Agriculture, and the Coordinating Minister for Food Security.