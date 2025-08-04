Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Igor Shvaika has proposed introducing military training in Ukrainian kindergartens, RIA Novosti reports.

He believes that the age at which training for "national resistance" should be lowered to the kindergarten level.

"And our children, Ukrainian men and women, should prepare to be defenders of their country from the age of five," he said.

According to Igor Shvaika, it is the preparation of kindergarten children for military action that will help Ukraine become "a monolithic nation that knows for sure that the price of its existence is many victims."

He also welcomed the adoption of the bill on lowering the age of military training in Ukraine, from the university level to 14 years, and expressed hope that it would be lowered even more.

Earlier, the acting head of the department of national resistance policy of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Igor Khort said that Ukrainian children would be prepared for "national resistance" from the age of 14, and basic general military training would be abolished in higher education institutions.