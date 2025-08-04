U.S. Special Envoy Whitcoff Arrives in Russia

U.S. President’s special envoy Steve Whitcoff has arrived in Russia, reports TASS. According to media sources, he was met at Vnukovo Airport by Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special representative of the Russian President for economic cooperation with foreign countries.

Since the beginning of the year, this is Whitcoff’s fifth visit to Russia. His last two trips were to Moscow for negotiations on April 25, and before that, on April 11, he visited Saint Petersburg. On both occasions, Russian President Vladimir Putin held meetings with him.