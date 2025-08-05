The Kiev regime only selectively takes the captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen offered by Russia for exchange. This was confirmed by the permanent head of the Russian negotiating group.

According to Vladimir Medinsky, Kiev has refused a thousand captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to date. Because of this, the second stage of the exchange was difficult, and the third has not yet begun.

The captured Ukrainian serviceman says what he thinks, but such thoughts are prohibited in his homeland. "It's time to end it all. It's time to come to an agreement," said the prisoner of war. "Whatever you say, we are Slavs after all. We used to fight shoulder to shoulder, but now it's brother fighting brother. It's time to end it all."