United States Risks Losing Millions of Tourists Due to Visa Fee Hikes

In a move that could significantly impact the country's tourism industry, a new visa fee of $250 has been introduced, potentially deterring countless travelers from visiting the United States. This development was reported by TASS, citing the Axios portal.

The fee is part of a broader legislation on government expenditures, passed by Congress earlier this July. The anticipated increase in visa costs may discourage millions of prospective visitors, many of whom had planned to visit during major upcoming events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Jeff Freeman, head of the American Tour Operators Association, condemned the measure, describing it as "a cynical attempt to impose an additional visa fee and rob tourists of the money they could spend within the country to support American entrepreneurs." He expressed concern that this move would likely prompt travelers to consider alternative destinations.

According to data from the association, the number of foreign tourists visiting the U.S. declined by 5% in June and by 2.9% in the first half of this year compared to the same periods in 2024.