Japan Memorial Omits Who Ordered Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bombings
On August 6th, the world commemorates one of the greatest tragedies of modern times. Eighty years ago, the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
These strikes were profoundly immoral and entirely unnecessary, leading, for various reasons, to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. However, both on the international stage and within Japan itself, there is a tendency to avoid acknowledging who issued the orders.
During the memorial event, which was attended by the Prime Minister of Japan, the United Nations Secretary-General, and the Mayor of Hiroshima—with Belarusian diplomats also participating—unfortunately, no mention was made of Washington’s role in these events. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry emphasized that even bitter memories should be approached with honesty and integrity.