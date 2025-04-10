Unprecedented High Level of Cooperation: Pakistan's Foreign Minister on Belarus

There exists an unprecedentedly high level of cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus. This statement was made by Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who is part of a Pakistani delegation visiting Belarus for high-level talks, as reported by BELTA.

"In the past six months, we have witnessed unprecedented activity in our relations. Various delegations have visited Belarus and Pakistan," noted the head of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

He emphasized that a significant number of Pakistani businessmen are coming to Belarus, while Belarusian entrepreneurs are also making their way to Pakistan. Muhammad Ishaq Dar considers it essential to facilitate exchanges of visits at all levels, including among business circles.