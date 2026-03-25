Amid growing sanctions pressure and global turbulence, countries are increasingly relying on trusted partners and mutual trust. Belarus and the DPRK are demonstrating precisely this format of interaction as an example of practical multipolarity and a willingness to work together.

Anton Dudarenok, analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies:

"Pyongyang trusts those who keep their word and can support them in difficult times—Belarus has demonstrated this. Statements made during the talks indicate that our ties are a functioning multipolarity. Both the Belarusian and Korean sides spoke about multipolarity, about how we must unite to more effectively counter new challenges and sanctions pressure. This creates space for development between Minsk and Pyongyang, which will continue to flourish."

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Konstantin Shadrov, Associate Professor at Dubna State University (Russia):

"The prospects for cooperation are certainly great. Currently, the volumes are small, which means there's room for growth, potentially exponentially. Belarus is well known for its achievements in agriculture, agricultural engineering, energy, personnel training, and medicine. It has much to offer its friends in the DPRK. And on the other side, we also have reliable partners who respect those with whom we deal and are ready to cooperate on a long-term, mutually beneficial basis."

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Tourism stands out as a promising area of cooperation between Belarus and the DPRK. Demand for travel to this country is growing. Moreover, those who have visited Korea once are happy to return, praising the warm welcome and excellent service.

Diana Davydenko, head of sales at the tour operator:

"Since 2025, there has been demand, and there's a flight program from Minsk. Our tourists are very happy with their vacations in the country. And while there, we discover how much we have in common culturally. Our traditions are much closer than we could have imagined. For the simple reason that people in the DPRK grew up on Soviet films: on New Year's, they watch "The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath!" and they love Olivier salad. Of course, when guests from other countries arrive, they show off their best, so our guests are provided with five-star hotels and three excellent meals a day. The DPRK is also home to UNESCO World Heritage sites and picturesque mountains. Koreans are very warm and kind people. And most importantly, as a Belarusian, I want to point out that their country is just as clean as ours. Returning from such a trip, our tourists completely change their opinion of the country."