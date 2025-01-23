What Is the Task of Pan-African Parliament Observers During Presidential Elections in Belarus?

Interference in the internal affairs of any sovereign state is unacceptable. This was emphasized by the Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic, Natalia Kochanova, during a meeting with a group of international observers from the Pan-African Parliament.

The electoral campaign was the key topic of the meeting, but parliamentary diplomacy was also discussed. In November 2024, the National Assembly of Belarus and the Pan-African Parliament signed a memorandum of cooperation. This allowed African colleagues to be present in Belarus as observers during the presidential elections. Additionally, on the eve of the main voting day in the presidential elections, several more international meetings will be held in the Belarusian parliament.

From early morning, delegations of inter-parliamentary organizations arrived one after another at the House of Representatives. They came to Belarus to monitor the electoral race. Many of them are well familiar with the Belarusian electoral system and the responsibility of Belarusians. However, the delegation of the Pan-African Parliament will be monitoring elections in the country for the first time.

The Pan-African Parliament is an authoritative international organization that advocates for peace, justice, and sustainable development for all. On January 25, the delegation was welcomed in the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus.

The guests were given a brief tour of the Oval Hall of the Government House. They made an entry in the guest book - all for history. And they immediately got down to business, as the doors of any polling station are open for monitoring - Belarusians have nothing to hide.

Igor Sergeenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, stated: "We hold elections not to please anyone. We determine the strategic directions for the development of Belarus for the long term. And only the Belarusian people have the right to make decisions. The state has created all the conditions for the expression of people's will to be as democratic and transparent as possible."

The Chairman noted that Belarusians stand for maintaining stability, upholding public order, and the progressive development of the country. During the observation of the elections, representatives of the Pan-African Parliament will have the opportunity to see this with their own eyes, visit polling stations, communicate with people, and also be present during the vote count.

The voice of the observers from the Pan-African Parliament, the guests assured, will be based on an objective approach to what is happening.

Maria Refelwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, Chairwoman of the National Council of Provinces of the Parliament of South Africa, said: "Our task is to provide proper support so that the Belarusian people can express their will and vote. This is true democracy. Our task is also exclusively to observe that the democratic process is followed, and Belarusians can protect their country and its development."