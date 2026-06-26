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Presidents of Belarus and Russia Hold Meeting in Valdai
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The meeting between Belarusian and Russian Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin has begun. The heads of state are holding a tête-à-tête meeting at Vladimir Putin's residence in Valdai, BelTA reports.
The agenda includes current matters of Belarusian-Russian cooperation in various areas and the implementation of joint projects. International issues and the situation in the region are also top of the agenda.