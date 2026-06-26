Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon

Presidents of Belarus and Russia Hold Meeting in Valdai

Image

The meeting between Belarusian and Russian Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin has begun. The heads of state are holding a tête-à-tête meeting at Vladimir Putin's residence in Valdai, BelTA reports.

The agenda includes current matters of Belarusian-Russian cooperation in various areas and the implementation of joint projects. International issues and the situation in the region are also top of the agenda.

Разделы:

PresidentRussia