Lukashenko Advocates Speedy Settlement of Ukrainian Conflict but Certain Guarantees Required

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko advocates a speedy settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but certain guarantees are also required. This was discussed at a meeting with Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, BelTA reports.

Alexander Lukashenko reiterated his position: "Peace and only peace. But with a full guarantee that they will not play with us and, as Putin says, will not be able to deceive us again. Because deceiving Russia would, first and foremost, hurt Belarus. We are on the front lines of our Fatherland, and we understand this perfectly well."