Lukashenko Says He's Met with Zelensky's Representatives

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about his meeting with representatives of Vladimir Zelensky. The head of state made the statements during a meeting with Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, BelTA reports.

"Zelensky's representatives were recently here. I told them directly: 'Guys, tell your President: if he thinks he can talk to us like this and then drag us into war, he must understand that the quality of war will instantly change. This will be a completely different war,'" the Belarusian leader stated.