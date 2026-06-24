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Lukashenko Says He's Met with Zelensky's Representatives

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about his meeting with representatives of Vladimir Zelensky. The head of state made the statements during a meeting with Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, BelTA reports.

"Zelensky's representatives were recently here. I told them directly: 'Guys, tell your President: if he thinks he can talk to us like this and then drag us into war, he must understand that the quality of war will instantly change. This will be a completely different war,'" the Belarusian leader stated.

"By the way, we've received the answer: the President and they understand this. So, guys, let's talk. We need to negotiate substantively," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

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