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Lukashenko Says He's Met with Zelensky's Representatives
Text by:Editorial office news.by
- Important
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about his meeting with representatives of Vladimir Zelensky. The head of state made the statements during a meeting with Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, BelTA reports.
"Zelensky's representatives were recently here. I told them directly: 'Guys, tell your President: if he thinks he can talk to us like this and then drag us into war, he must understand that the quality of war will instantly change. This will be a completely different war,'" the Belarusian leader stated.
"By the way, we've received the answer: the President and they understand this. So, guys, let's talk. We need to negotiate substantively," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.