On the night of May 11, the ceasefire declared by Russia in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory expired. During this period, Ukrainian forces made over 9,000 violations of the ceasefire regime. Despite these breaches, the Russian president has put forward a new peace initiative during a conference in Moscow.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:

"We propose that the Kiev authorities resumed negotiations, which they terminated at the end of 2022. We call for the resumption of direct talks, and I must emphasize—without any preconditions. We suggest starting without delay, as early as next Thursday, May 15, in Istanbul—where negotiations previously took place and where they were interrupted."