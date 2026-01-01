3.71 BYN
2026 declared Year of Belarusian Woman
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 1, declaring 2026 the Year of the Belarusian Woman, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.
The document was adopted to foster a national image of working women and promote the role of women in the preservation and development of society.
The government, with the participation of regional executive committees and the Minsk City Executive Committee, has been instructed to develop and approve a national action plan for the Year of the Belarusian Woman in 2026. The government will also coordinate the activities of state bodies and other organizations in implementing this plan.
The decree comes into force upon its official publication.