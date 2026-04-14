3.76 BYN
2.83 BYN
3.34 BYN
272 children from 10 countries to visit Zubrenok for health improvement under President's decree
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree allocating funds to organize recreation and health improvement for 272 children from Algeria, Vietnam, Egypt, Zimbabwe, India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Myanmar, and Uzbekistan at the Zubrenok National Children's Educational and Health Center, the Belarusian leader's press service reports.
During their stay in Belarus, the children will undergo a medical examination and receive necessary sanatorium-and-health treatment. They will also visit cultural events and iconic historical sites in Minsk and the surrounding regions, where they will learn about Belarusian traditions and everyday life.
The invitation of children from other countries has been organized annually since 2017. Over 2,500 children have vacationed and received treatment in Belarus as part of the health tourism program. This contributes to strengthening and developing cooperation with other countries and promoting the country's tourism potential.