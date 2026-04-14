272 children from 10 countries to visit Zubrenok for health improvement under President's decree

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree allocating funds to organize recreation and health improvement for 272 children from Algeria, Vietnam, Egypt, Zimbabwe, India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Myanmar, and Uzbekistan at the Zubrenok National Children's Educational and Health Center, the Belarusian leader's press service reports.

During their stay in Belarus, the children will undergo a medical examination and receive necessary sanatorium-and-health treatment. They will also visit cultural events and iconic historical sites in Minsk and the surrounding regions, where they will learn about Belarusian traditions and everyday life.