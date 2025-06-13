Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus Will Do Everything to Strengthen Friendship with China

Belarus is committed to fortifying its friendship with China. We are prepared to develop cooperation through the implementation of joint projects. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with Zhang Qingwei, the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China.

Chinese parliamentarians arrived in Belarus on Thursday, June 12. In the context of strengthening a resilient and all-encompassing strategic partnership, this visit marks a significant step towards further invigorating the inter-parliamentary dialogue between Belarus and China. It aims to implement high-level agreements.

President: Committed to Ensuring Unity Amidst Storms and Tempests

“You are well aware that our diplomatic and political relations, along with the genuine friendship between our peoples, are supported by a solid economic foundation,” said the Belarusian leader.

He highlighted that numerous projects are being carried out on Belarusian territory with China’s joint funding. “We are ready to further develop our cooperation in this regard,” assured Alexander Lukashenko.

According to him, in today’s world, people-to-people diplomacy plays a crucial role in fostering collaboration, with parliamentary cooperation forming its core. “Our parliamentarians play a vital role because they are at the forefront—they directly confront the issues faced by our peoples. As two peoples’ states, it is essential for us to understand public sentiments and act in their best interests,” emphasized the head of state.

“We are deeply grateful to the authorities of the People’s Republic of China and the leadership of the National People’s Congress for the tremendous support you provide us on the international stage. You know well that we have always reciprocated your support with corresponding backing for all issues concerning the People's Republic of China in international organizations,” added Lukashenko.

“At our meeting with President Xi Jinping, we agreed to do everything possible to ensure that no storms or gales could break our unity. We will continue to develop and deepen our relations, just as we have for the past 30 years. Be assured that we are ready to do everything in our power for the benefit of the People’s Republic of China, especially within Belarus, which lies at the heart of Europe,” he stated.

“We will do everything to strengthen the friendship between the Belarusian and Chinese peoples,” the Belarusian leader reaffirmed.

Belarus-China: A Unique Model of Cooperation

The visit of Chinese parliamentarians closely followed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s recent trip to Beijing. During a warm, familial meeting early this month, Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership—creating a unique model of collaboration. It was decided that the next two years would focus on advancing industrial cooperation.

On June 13, during a meeting at the Palace of Independence, the distinguished guest conveyed sincere greetings from President Xi and expressed gratitude to the Belarusian leader for the opportunity to meet despite the busy schedule.

Zhang Qingwei on Lukashenko: We Are Proud to Have Such a Long-standing and Good Friend

“Mr. President, you are very well known in China. The Chinese people know of you well. We sincerely take pride in having such a long-standing and good friend among the Belarusian leadership. The Chinese side is ready, together with Belarus, to consider high-level agreements as guiding principles for strengthening traditional friendship and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as for intensifying international engagement to modernize our countries and revitalize our nations,” said Zhang Qingwei, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress.