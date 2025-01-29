Alexander Lukashenko congratulated people of Mozyr Oil Refinery on the 50th business anniversary

Фото БЕЛТА

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the workers and veterans of the Mozyr Oil Refinery on the 50th anniversary of the enterprise's founding, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

"Over these years, the future Polesie giant of the Belarusian petrochemical industry had come a long way, marked by high professional achievements," the congratulations said. "The ambitious program of gradual modernization launched in the challenging 90s of the last century enabled the company to introduce advanced technologies and reach world-class standards of quality and production safety."

The head of state noted that due to the implementation of bold decisions, the Mozyr Oil Refinery is now fail-safe operating and looking with confidence at the future

"I congratulate on this anniversary everyone who got in on the ground floor, who is keeping the glorious traditions, making a significant contribution to the development of the Belarusian economy and domestic crude oil refining," said Alexander Lukashenko.