Lukashenko's Meeting with Sultan of Oman Begins at Palace of Independence

The official talks between the Belarusian head of state and the Sultan of Oman were preceded by a ceremonial meeting at the Independence Palace, featuring an honor guard, the performance of national anthems and a photo ceremony.

During the talks, the leaders are expected to review the implementation of the agreements reached in December 2024 during the Belarusian President's visit to Oman and discuss promising areas and ways to deepen cooperation in various fields. The main focus is on deepening trade and economic cooperation. Following the talks, the parties are expected to sign a number of international documents.