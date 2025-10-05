During talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko briefed him on the construction of the National Museum of the History of Belarus in Minsk. The head of state noted that the advice of the man he called "the most Belarusian Omani" would be useful in this work, according to BELTA.

"Currently, drawing on the best international practices, we are building the new National Museum of the History of Belarus. We would be grateful for the advice of, one might say, the most Belarusian Omani – the Secretary General of the National Museum of Oman," the head of state said.

The Secretary General of the Museum, Jamal al-Musawi, speaks Russian; his mother was born in Belarus. During the Belarusian President's visit to Oman in December 2024, he gave Alexander Lukashenko a tour of the National Museum of Oman and expressed his willingness to share his experience in the construction of a museum in Minsk.