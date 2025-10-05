Belarus hopes to establish a hub in Oman to promote Belarusian products

Belarus and Oman intend to intensify bilateral cooperation, prioritizing economic and investment cooperation. During the talks, Alexander Lukashenko briefed Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on the progress of joint projects, as well as on the efforts to establish a trade hub in Oman to promote Belarusian products, BelTA reports.

"In Muscat (during Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Oman in December 2024 – BelTA note), we discussed the need to launch two or three joint projects first and move forward. It's fair to say that our businesses are fulfilling this objective. Through our projects in Oman, we are strengthening food security not only in Oman but throughout your entire region," he said. "Omani investments in wood processing will help more effectively utilize Belarus's natural resources. Moreover, intensive contacts have allowed us to develop a significant pool of additional projects."

Alexander Lukashenko thanked for the interest in establishing joint assembly and sales facilities for MAZ and Amkodor equipment and stated that Belarusian enterprises are ready to put their cooperation with the Omani partner of their choice into practice.