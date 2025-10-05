Strengthening and Developing Cooperation - Leaders of Belarus and Oman Issue Joint Declaration

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said issued a joint statement following talks in Minsk, BELTA reports.

The document notes that the talks were held in an atmosphere of trust, friendship, and mutual understanding. The parties expressed their determination to work together to strengthen and develop Belarusian-Omani cooperation and exchanged views on a number of international and regional issues of mutual interest.

The leaders discussed the implementation of agreements reached during mutual high-level visits in 2024-2025 in the areas of food security, agriculture, industry, logistics, healthcare, tourism, and culture. The heads of state commended efforts to increase bilateral trade, expand supplies of Belarusian food products, industrial equipment, pharmaceuticals, veterinary drugs, and other goods to the Sultanate of Oman, as well as Omani products of interest to Belarus.

"The leaders welcomed mutual efforts to implement joint projects in baby food and dairy products, as well as equipment assembly in Oman. The heads of state agreed that joint industrial cooperation projects currently under development will have a positive impact on the development of bilateral economic relations, given Oman's logistics potential and the advantages of its modernized infrastructure," the joint statement read.

Alexander Lukashenko and Haitham bin Tariq Al Said confirmed their readiness to expand investment cooperation in agriculture, the IT sector, furniture, and the pulp and paper industries. The heads of state noted with satisfaction the signing of an agreement in May 2025 establishing a joint committee on cooperation and investment and expressed interest in launching it in the near future to coordinate joint efforts between Belarusian and Omani entities to implement bilateral agreements.

In a joint statement, the President of Belarus and the Sultan of Oman emphasized the importance of the direct charter flight program on the Minsk-Salalah-Minsk route, which was launched in February of this year. The leaders expressed the determination of both countries to work together to increase the flow of tourists to each other.

"The heads of state emphasized the development of cooperation in education and culture, aimed at deepening bilateral ties and bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together. The leaders emphasized the importance of establishing and developing direct contacts between business circles, mutual participation in exhibitions and fairs, holding national exhibitions in the Republic of Belarus and the Sultanate of Oman, and human and cultural exchange. In this regard, they welcomed the signing of an agreement on the mutual abolition of visas," the joint statement reads.

Alexander Lukashenko and Haitham bin Tariq Al Said noted the importance of creating a solid legal framework for the further development of Belarusian-Omani relations in all areas and welcomed the signing of bilateral documents during the visit. The leaders agreed that their governments and authorized sectoral ministries and organizations will develop and implement the necessary programs and practical action plans in accordance with the goals and principles of the joint statement.

Furthermore, the heads of state reaffirmed their shared approaches to key global and regional issues. They emphasized the need to uphold the UN Charter and international law, expressed their readiness for close cooperation within international organizations, and joint efforts to build a multipolar, fair, and equitable international political and economic order. The parties also condemned the use of unilateral coercive measures and sanctions.