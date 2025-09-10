Alexander Lukashenko discusses release of prisoners with John Cole

"Listening to Trump recently, I understood, most likely, at your suggestion, that he is very concerned about the issues, as he said, hostages or whatever... Political prisoners and something else... - the head of state noted. - I am not against it. Let's discuss this topic globally. Another reason why this is important is because in Europe, and especially our fugitives (we call them), they are so eager to get involved in this topic. Well, Chris (also present at the meeting, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Smith. - BELTA note), you know this well. I am well informed - you are negotiating with them and with us." "For God's sake. It's your business who you negotiate with. But given that there is a lot of falsehood here, I think we should discuss this topic, touch on it. I will tell you my position. It is known to everyone in Belarus. We are absolutely not in favor of these people being in penal colonies. Moreover, they were not convicted for politics. We do not have such articles in the Criminal Code. If Donald is interested (probably not very much), we can present to him the essence of each person's offenses and crimes," said Alexander Lukashenko.