3.64 BYN
3.08 BYN
3.61 BYN
Alexander Lukashenko discusses release of prisoners with John Cole
At a meeting between the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the representative of the US President John Cole, the issue of releasing persons convicted in Belarus was discussed, BELTA reports.
"Listening to Trump recently, I understood, most likely, at your suggestion, that he is very concerned about the issues, as he said, hostages or whatever... Political prisoners and something else... - the head of state noted. - I am not against it. Let's discuss this topic globally. Another reason why this is important is because in Europe, and especially our fugitives (we call them), they are so eager to get involved in this topic. Well, Chris (also present at the meeting, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Smith. - BELTA note), you know this well. I am well informed - you are negotiating with them and with us." "For God's sake. It's your business who you negotiate with. But given that there is a lot of falsehood here, I think we should discuss this topic, touch on it. I will tell you my position. It is known to everyone in Belarus. We are absolutely not in favor of these people being in penal colonies. Moreover, they were not convicted for politics. We do not have such articles in the Criminal Code. If Donald is interested (probably not very much), we can present to him the essence of each person's offenses and crimes," said Alexander Lukashenko.
"But I am ready to discuss this topic. And if Donald insists that he is ready to take all these freed people to himself, God be with you, let's try to work out a global deal. As Mr. Trump likes (to say. - BELTA note), a big deal. That's what he calls it. Therefore, I say frankly that we are not hiding anything here. Let's discuss this issue, too, although it is absolutely not the most important one for me. And for you, probably, too. There are enough problems in the world," the Belarusian leader added.