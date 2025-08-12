Lukashenko: Minsk Considers Islamabad a Trusted Friend and Partner

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, on behalf of his compatriots and personally, extended warm congratulations to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and all the people of Pakistan on their national holiday — Independence Day, as reported by the Belarusian presidential press service.

"Your nation's history vividly demonstrates the resolve of your people to defend sovereignty and independence, as well as their peaceful nature and commitment to a just world order," the congratulatory message to the President of Pakistan states.

President Lukashenko emphasized that Minsk regards Islamabad as a reliable friend and partner: "We are open to extensive interstate cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally. I am confident that in the near future, we will be able to maximize the effective utilization of the substantial potential inherent in Belarus-Pakistan relations."

In his message to Shehbaz Sharif, Alexander Lukashenko recalled the recent meetings held in Islamabad and Minsk. "I look forward to the successful implementation of all agreements regarding projects in the fields of engineering, light industry, and other sectors, as well as the delivery of BELAZ dump trucks to Pakistan and the sending of Pakistani skilled specialists to work in Belarus," the Head of State noted.