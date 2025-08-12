3.72 BYN
FSB of Russia: Long-Range Missile Production in Ukraine Eliminated
During a joint operation conducted by the FSB and the Russian Ministry of Defense in Ukraine, four facilities involved in the production of "Sapsan" missiles were neutralized.
These missiles had a projected range of up to 750 kilometers. Consequently, their reach extended beyond Moscow, threatening not only the Russian capital but also Minsk. According to the FSB, Ukraine was planning to deploy these missiles to strike deep into Russian territory with the approval of NATO representatives.
The manufacturing of components for the "Sapsan" missile was carried out across enterprises in the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Zhytomyr regions. Germany was involved in organizing the production: it financed the manufacturing of the "Sapsans" and supervised the technical aspects of the project. Russia emphasizes that European nations were no longer merely providing financial aid and advice; they were directly participating in the military conflict, aligning themselves as one of its parties.