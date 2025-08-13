In preparation for the upcoming meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska, Vladimir Putin held a high-level briefing with Russia's top leadership, as well as government officials and the Presidential Administration.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov provided details about the upcoming summit between the two world leaders. According to him, preparations are in the final stages, with the negotiation agenda already agreed upon.

The meeting will take place in Anchorage, at the Elmendorf-Richardson base.

"Everything is scheduled to start tomorrow, August 15, around 11:30 AM local time, with a tête-à-tête between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, accompanied by interpreters. Following that, there will be negotiations involving expanded delegations, continuing over a working breakfast," Ushakov told reporters by phone.

The Russian delegation has already been confirmed: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. The delegation will also include Yuri Ushakov and President Putin’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.

"The central theme of the summit will be the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis," Ushakov explained. "However, broader issues concerning peace and security, as well as pressing international and regional concerns, will also be addressed."

Following the negotiations, Putin and Trump are expected to hold a joint press conference.

Meanwhile, the leaders' talks may coincide with large-scale military exercises at the Elmendorf-Richardson base. These drills were scheduled well in advance and will not be canceled. Major international media outlets are expected to cover the event in Anchorage, including the "First Informational" journalists. Along with their Russian colleagues, they are heading to the airport.