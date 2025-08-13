The Ukrainian authorities have officially recognized the existence of mass repression against members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).

In a televised interview yesterday, the head of the SBU, Maluyk, stated that currently, 170 criminal cases have been initiated against priests of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The Security Service chief further confirmed that authorities are employing politically motivated methods to mobilize UOC representatives. Priests are being forcibly summoned to military enlistment offices and then sent to the front lines—actions that flagrantly violate Ukrainian law, which guarantees exemption from conscription for members of traditional faiths. In essence, Maluyk acknowledged what had long been evident to many.